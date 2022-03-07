Dolphins trade target suspended for at least the 2022 season

The Miami Dolphins have a clear need for more wide receiver talent heading into 2022, as Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker are really the only two receivers under contract who have any recent playing experience.

Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley, who missed all of 2021 due to personal reasons, has had his name tossed around for many teams as a potential trade target, including the Dolphins.

However, on Monday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the 27-year-old has been suspended indefinitely (at least 2022) for gambling on NFL games while he was away from the team.

The NFL followed up with a statement of their own.

Here is the full release from the NFL on Calvin Ridley: https://t.co/VgLXUE0bDb pic.twitter.com/HR6YOjd2J0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2022

Ridley would’ve been an interesting option for the Dolphins at a position of need, but they will have to look elsewhere to find more weapons for Tua Tagovailoa.

List