Breaking News:

NFL suspends Falcons WR Calvin Ridley for betting on games

Dolphins trade target suspended for at least the 2022 season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Masala
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami Dolphins
    Miami Dolphins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Calvin Ridley
    Calvin Ridley
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jaylen Waddle
    Jaylen Waddle
    American football wide receiver
  • DeVante Parker
    DeVante Parker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Miami Dolphins have a clear need for more wide receiver talent heading into 2022, as Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker are really the only two receivers under contract who have any recent playing experience.

Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley, who missed all of 2021 due to personal reasons, has had his name tossed around for many teams as a potential trade target, including the Dolphins.

However, on Monday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the 27-year-old has been suspended indefinitely (at least 2022) for gambling on NFL games while he was away from the team.

The NFL followed up with a statement of their own.

Ridley would’ve been an interesting option for the Dolphins at a position of need, but they will have to look elsewhere to find more weapons for Tua Tagovailoa.

List

4 free agent wide receivers who could help the Dolphins in 2022

Recommended Stories