Dolphins trade up for Pitts, Toney falls out of the first in latest Kiper mock
The latest two-round mock draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper has the Miami Dolphins trading up for Kyle Pitts, while Kadarius Toney falls out of the first-round. Kiper projects the Dolphins trading their pick to Atlanta to move up to No. 4 overall. Kiper sees Toney going to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 33 overall