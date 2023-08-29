Dolphins trade OL Dan Feeney to Bears ahead of roster cut-down deadline

Offensive lineman Dan Feeney’s time with the Miami Dolphins is done before he takes his first regular-season snap with the team.

Feeney was traded to the Chicago Bears, according to a league source. In return, the Dolphins received a 2024 sixth-round pick from Chicago.

Feeney signed with Miami in March to provide depth and competition on the interior of the offensive line, but he never panned out throughout training camp and the preseason. He was never part of the Dolphins’ competition for the starting left guard spot and was restricted to backup center duties.

Miami signed Feeney to a one-year, $3.25 million contract in free agency and will still have to eat most of it in dead cap in the form of the $2,045,000 that was guaranteed. Feeney came over as one of three offensive free agents that spent last season with the New York Jets, along with backup quarterback Mike White and wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

The Bears needed another interior lineman after left guard Teven Jenkins was injured this month.

In addition to the sixth-round selection, unloading Feeney gives the Dolphins one less decision to make ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. active-roster cut-down deadline to get down to 53 players from training camp’s 90-man rosters. Miami already cut 14 players Monday, plus had outside linebacker Malik Reed reportedly released.

While having plenty of guards between Isaiah Wynn, Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton and others, the Dolphins may need a backup center now behind starter Connor Williams. Undrafted rookie Alama Uluave is the team’s only other true center. Eichenberg practiced the position some during organized team activities and minicamp in May and June.

