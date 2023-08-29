Dolphins trade offensive lineman Dan Feeney to Bears

Veteran guard/center Dan Feeney is heading to Chicago.

The Dolphins are trading Feeney to the Bears for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

Feeney signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins in March, but they'll send him to Chicago as the Bears try to add some depth to the middle of their offensive line.

The 29-year-old Feeney grew up in the Chicago suburbs. He was a third-round pick of the Chargers in 2017 and played for them for four years. He played for the Jets last year, appearing in all 17 games with two starts.