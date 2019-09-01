Dolphins trade Kiko Alonso to Saints

The Dolphins kept Kiko Alonso on their 53-man roster, but only for a day.

Alonso has been traded to the Saints this morning, according to multiple reports.

There’s no word yet on what the Saints sent back to Miami, but it presumably isn’t much, given that Alonso has a base salary of $6.485 million in 2019 that made many question whether any team would want him at all.

Over the last two seasons Alonso has started every game but two in Miami, but the Dolphins are trying to get younger and cheaper and have decided to move on. The Saints will hope that Alonso can bolster their defense as they try to get to one more Super Bowl with Drew Brees.

UPDATE 10:03 a.m. ET: The Dolphins will receive backup linebacker Vince Biegel in the trade, according to Nick Underhill of TheAthletic.com.