On a wild day of trading in the NFL, the Dolphins have now made two big moves.

Shortly after pulling off a blockbuster trade with the 49ers to send the third overall pick to San Francisco, the Eagles have traded the 49ers’ 2021 first-round pick, No. 12 overall, to the Dolphins.

Philadelphia will ship the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft to Miami for No. 12 overall and a 2022 first-round pick. (The Eagles will also ship the 156th overall pick to Miami and get the 123rd overall pick in the deal.)

It’s unclear which 2022 first-round pick the Dolphins have sent to the Eagles.

By moving down from No. 6 to No. 12, the Eagles have likely taken themselves out of the quarterback derby, a sign that they’re all-in on Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback this year.

By moving back up to No. 6, the Dolphins have signaled that they might take a quarterback after all, which would be a bad sign for their faith in Tua Tagovailoa. It’s also possible, however, that the Dolphins won’t take a quarterback and just think they can add an elite player at No. 6 who won’t be there at No. 12.

Today is one of the biggest days the NFL has ever seen for draft pick trades.

Dolphins trade back up to No. 6, Eagles move down to No. 12 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk