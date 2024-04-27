Dolphins trade away 2025 3rd-round draft pick to Eagles

The Miami Dolphins parted with a 2025 third-round pick Saturday to get the fourth-round pick they were missing in the 2024 NFL draft. With the newly acquired No. 120 overall selection from the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dolphins picked Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright.

While it’s not exactly a cheap move, it’s also not a surprising one for the Dolphins.

After losing both defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and offensive lineman Robert Hunt to nine-digit contracts in free agency, the Dolphins are assuredly getting third-round compensatory picks for both players.

While they don’t have those picks yet, the Dolphins could reasonably expect to have five selections in the top 100 of the 2025 NFL draft. By parting with one of those to land Wright, Miami is still set to have three selections on Day 2 next year.

Wright ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and broke away for five 50-plus yard rushes in the last two seasons with the Volunteers.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire