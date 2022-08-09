The Dolphins and Texans have completed yet another trade as Miami is sending tight end Adam Shaheen to Houston.

The Dolphins announced they are acquiring a 2023 sixth-round selection from the Texans, who get Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

The Texans needed help at the position with Antony Auclair out with a knee injury, and the Dolphins listed Shaheen fifth on their depth chart behind Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long and Cethan Carter.

Shaheen appeared in 28 games with 12 starts for the Dolphins after they acquired him in a trade from Chicago in 2020. During his five-year NFL career, Shaheen has appeared in 55 games with 25 starts, totaling 50 receptions for 509 yards and seven touchdowns.

He entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Bears in the 2017 draft.

Dolphins trade Adam Shaheen to Texans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk