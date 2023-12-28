Dolphins top-seed odds ahead of matchup with the Ravens

The Miami Dolphins have done well through the first 16 weeks of the season, as they’ve put together an 11-4 record that has them in second place in the AFC heading into their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

With only two games left in the regular season, the New York Times has a playoff simulator that gives the odds of teams making the postseason, as well as if they’ll have a bye week, host a wild-card game or be the team hosted on wild-card weekend.

Miami already clinched a playoff spot last weekend with their victory over the Dallas Cowboys, but where will they finish?

Based on 107,680 simulations, the Dolphins have a 22% chance of being the top seed in the AFC and securing first-round bye week. They have a 79% chance of playing on wild-card weekend (56% as the host and 23% as the visitor).

Miami’s odds of taking the top spot in the conference jumped after their win over the Dallas Cowboys last week (moving from 12% to 22%). With a head-to-head matchup against the top team in the AFC this week, a win for the Dolphins would boost their odds to 60% for stealing that first seed.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire