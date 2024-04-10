Dolphins, with top receiving duo, need to secure third WR this offseason

The Miami Dolphins have the NFL’s No. 1 passing offense from a year ago and return what many would deem the league’s top receiving duo.

Now, as Tyreek Hill is under contract through 2026 and Jaylen Waddle is now eligible for a contract extension for the first time in his career, the immediate roster need is to solidify that third wide receiver.

Former superstar Odell Beckham Jr.’s visit at Dolphins headquarters weeks ago and the offer made from the team have been documented. Tyler Boyd has been rumored as a possibility, and several others like D.J. Chark are available.

With nothing imminent, Miami could wait until after the draft, which runs April 25-27, to sign a free agent, in case a rookie wideout they view as the best player available at a given selection is there for the taking. Not to mention, the Dolphins have $18.5 million in freed up cap space coming after June 1, once the release of cornerback Xavien Howard goes through, possibly helping them meet the price of, say, Beckham.

The draft presents some interesting prospects. While Miami has more pressing needs on both lines and at edge rusher, could it pass up 6-foot-3 LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr. if he’s there when the team picks in the first round at No. 21? What about Texas Adonai Mitchell or fellow Longhorn Xavier Worthy, who ran the fastest 40-yard dash time in scouting combine history?

We know coach Mike McDaniel loves his speed, and he saw all the Texas prospects at the school’s pro day weeks ago.

General manager Chris Grier can also consider that he already added a pass-catcher at tight end in Jonnu Smith, pairing him with in-line blocker Durham Smythe at the position.

Smythe is actually the correct answer for the Dolphins’ third-leading receiver in 2023 — yes, after a steep dropoff from Hill and Waddle. Miami’s No. 3 at wide receiver last season, Cedrick Wilson Jr., went off to the New Orleans Saints in free agency.

Hill led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023, often getting open over the top of defenses as he and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa built on their chemistry in a second season together. Through his constant off-the-field trouble, he’s reliable on game day, although still sometimes dropping balls at key moments.

Waddle went for 72 receptions and 1,014 yards with four touchdowns in 14 games last year. He’s eligible for an extension, and the Dolphins need to make a decision on the 2021 first-round pick’s fifth-year option on his contract by May 2. It’s a decision that should be an easy one to lock in Waddle for 2025 at around $15.6 million.

After Hill and Waddle, the Dolphins also made offseason decisions to re-sign Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft, who had 238 and 121 receiving yards in 2023, respectively. Fellow free agents Chase Claypool and Robbie Chosen have not been brought back and are currently on the open market.

Miami returns 2022 fourth-round draft pick Erik Ezukanma, who had his sophomore professional season cut short due to a neck ailment but could still possess some promise.

Braylon Sanders, Anthony Schwartz and Matthew Sexton are on the Dolphins’ roster this spring and will compete for roster spots.

