Who are the Dolphins’ top 5 core players in 2023?

With the Miami Dolphins off of the practice fields until July for training camp, ESPN’s Seth Walder recently ranked all 32 teams by their top core players.

The Dolphins were ranked fourth overall with Walder listing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and offensive tackle Terron Armstead as members of their core.

Here’s what Walder wrote about Mike McDaniel’s group:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“The Dolphins’ offensive core proved its potential in 2022. When all four of Tagovailoa, Hill, Waddle and Armstead were on the field, the team averaged a massive 0.24 EPA per play. For context, the Chiefs led the league with 0.17 EPA per play overall. Add Ramsey in to spice up the defense, and this core looks dangerous.”

It’s been rather impressive to see what general manager Chris Grier has done in just over two years. In 2019, this team was essentially one of the worst rosters in the league, poor enough to have Miami picking fifth overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

Now, the Dolphins have a number of key players who have some picking them to win the division for the first time since 2008 or win postseason games for the first time since 2000.

There’s even a case for more players to be added to the core conversation. Linebacker Jaelan Phillips and safety Jevon Holland are two rising stars entering their third season in the NFL. The former broke the franchise’s rookie sack record in 2021 while the latter has been one of the leaders of the secondary.

Advertisement

Xavien Howard and Christian Wilkins should absolutely be considered as well. Howard may have stumbled last season, but healthy in 2023, there’s a real chance that he returns to his dominant form. Wilkins set the NFL record for tackles by a defensive lineman in 2023, and he’s setting himself up for a big payday in the near future.

That’s just a long way to say that the Dolphins are extremely talented, and the expectations are rising for a reason.

More Dolphins News and Notes!

Best photos from Dolphins' 2023 minicamp Where did Dolphins' Jevon Holland rank on PFF's 2023 top-32 safeties? 88 days till Dolphins season opener: Every player to wear No. 88 for Miami

An offer for Dolphins fans

For the best local South Florida news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Palm Beach Post.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire