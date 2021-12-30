Dolphins-Titans predictions say Miami's winning streak ends in Nashville

It's a two-game season for the Miami Dolphins.

Defeat the Titans on Sunday and the Patriots on Jan. 9 and the Dolphins will become the first team in NFL history to make the postseason after losing seven of their first eight games.

Miami still would be alive even if it loses to Tennessee - but the path to the playoffs becomes very narrow.

That's why The Post's sports staff has been working overtime to figure out who is going to win Sunday's game in Nashville. We, too, have been on a roll picking the Dolphins much of their seven-game winning streak.

Here are our picks for this week:

Joe Schad, Beat Writer

Joe Schad

This figures to be a game in which defense has an edge no matter who’s on the field. Titans WR A.J. Brown is a big problem. Titans DT Jeffery Simmons is a bigger problem. Let’s hope Tua Tagovailoa shows the world why he’s better than Ryan Tannehill. It won’t be easy.

Titans 21, Dolphins 20

Hal Habib, Beat Writer

Hal Habib

The Dolphins got away with a shaky offensive performance against the Saints' JV, but now they're not playing the Saints and they're not playing JV ball. I trust Miami's defense to do a number on anyone, but I fear that the offensive line is showing signs of regressing, which could be fatal to playoff hopes in chilly, breezy Nashville.

Titans 17, Dolphins 13

Tom D'Angelo, Beat Writer

Tom D'Angelo

A great Week 17 matchup with so much on the line for both teams. The Titans could finish anywhere from the top seed (and a bye) to a low wild card. The Dolphins have recovered from a 1-7 start and are two wins from the playoffs (Dolphins fans may need to google what that means). But Ryan Tannehill will be glad to end Miami's winning streak.

Titans 21, Dolphins 13

Nick Pugliese, Sports Editor

Nick Pugliese

Who doesn't want the Dolphins' season to come down to a regular-season finale vs. Belichick's Evil Empire? That's why Miami has to win Sunday to keep that dream alive. The defense will have to carry the day as it has since upsetting the Ravens on a Thursday night. How about a Pick 6 off Ryan Tannehill, a couple of field goals and a long TD pass from Tua to Waddle for the upset?

Dolphins 20, Titans 13

