Dolphins’ all-time record vs. each opponent on 2023 schedule
The Miami Dolphins found out their 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday, so they now know who, when and where they’ll play their 17 games in 18 weeks.
It’s a tough slate that features some stiff competition that will certainly challenge Mike McDaniel’s squad, as they try to make it to the postseason in back-to-back seasons for only the second time this century.
To prepare for the season, let’s take a look at how Miami has fared against their 2023 opponents in the past.
All-time record: 19-17
Last game: Chargers 23 – Dolphins 17
All-time record: 60-55
Last game: Patriots 23 – Dolphins 21
vs. Denver Broncos
All-time record: 12-7-1
Last game: Broncos 20 – Dolphins 13
vs. Buffalo Bills
All-time record: 62-56-1
Last game: Bills 34 – Dolphins 31
vs. New York Giants
All-time record: 3-7
Last game: Dolphins 20 – Giants 9
All-time record: 5-2
Last game: Dolphins 33 – Panthers 10
All-time record: 9-6
Last game: Dolphins 37 – Eagles 31
All-time record: 16-15
Last game: Chiefs 33 – Dolphins 27
All-time record: 19-21-1
Last game: Raiders 31 – Dolphins 28
vs. New York Jets
All-time record: 58-56-1
Last game: Dolphins 11 – Jets 6
All-time record: 9-6
Last game: Washington 17 – Dolphins 16
vs. Tennessee Titans
All-time record: 21-18
Last game: Titans 34 – Dolphins 3
vs. Dallas Cowboys
All-time record: 7-8
Last game: Dolphins 6 – Cowboys 31
vs. Baltimore Ravens
All-time record: 8-10
Last game: Dolphins 42 – Ravens 38