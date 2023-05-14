Dolphins’ all-time record vs. each opponent on 2023 schedule

The Miami Dolphins found out their 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday, so they now know who, when and where they’ll play their 17 games in 18 weeks.

It’s a tough slate that features some stiff competition that will certainly challenge Mike McDaniel’s squad, as they try to make it to the postseason in back-to-back seasons for only the second time this century.

To prepare for the season, let’s take a look at how Miami has fared against their 2023 opponents in the past.

vs. Los Angeles Chargers

All-time record: 19-17

Last game: Chargers 23 – Dolphins 17

vs. New England Patriots

All-time record: 60-55

Last game: Patriots 23 – Dolphins 21

vs. Denver Broncos

All-time record: 12-7-1

Last game: Broncos 20 – Dolphins 13

vs. Buffalo Bills

All-time record: 62-56-1

Last game: Bills 34 – Dolphins 31

vs. New York Giants

All-time record: 3-7

Last game: Dolphins 20 – Giants 9

vs. Carolina Panthers

All-time record: 5-2

Last game: Dolphins 33 – Panthers 10

vs. Philadelphia Eagles

All-time record: 9-6

Last game: Dolphins 37 – Eagles 31

vs. Kansas City Chiefs

All-time record: 16-15

Last game: Chiefs 33 – Dolphins 27

vs. Las Vegas Raiders

All-time record: 19-21-1

Last game: Raiders 31 – Dolphins 28

vs. New York Jets

All-time record: 58-56-1

Last game: Dolphins 11 – Jets 6

vs. Washington Commanders

All-time record: 9-6

Last game: Washington 17 – Dolphins 16

vs. Tennessee Titans

All-time record: 21-18

Last game: Titans 34 – Dolphins 3

vs. Dallas Cowboys

All-time record: 7-8

Last game: Dolphins 6 – Cowboys 31

vs. Baltimore Ravens

All-time record: 8-10

Last game: Dolphins 42 – Ravens 38

