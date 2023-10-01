Dolphins tie Bills 14-14 on another De'Von Achane TD

There have been four possessions and four touchdowns in Sunday's game between the Bills and Dolphins in Buffalo.

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane has been responsible for both of his team's scores. Achane scored on a 10-yard run a couple of minutes into the second quarter to tie things up 14-14.

Achane scored a three-yard touchdown on his first carry in the first quarter. His only non-scoring touch came on a seven-yard catch on a pass from Tua Tagovailoa, who is 9-of-10 for 126 yards. Achane has now scored on six of his 27 NFL touches.

Josh Allen is 8-of-8 for 80 yards while pacing the Bills attack. He also helped shove running back James Cook into the end zone for Buffalo's second score.

Based on how things have gone thus far, there will be a lot more trips to the end zone before the day is over.