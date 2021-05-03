How the Dolphins thwarted Broncos’ big plans for 2021 first round

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Crabbs
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It appears as though we may have something of an NFL Draft rivalry brewing between young AFC upstarts. The Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins clashed this past season on the field, with Denver taking a crucial win that ultimately kept the Dolphins out of the postseason come the end of the year. But the two teams were presumably trading barbs again from draft rooms across the country this past weekend.

Denver was the team who traded up to the No. 35 overall pick and drafted North Carolina RB Javonte Williams one spot before the Dolphins came on the board. And while there is no confirmation that Miami had Williams squarely in their sights, there is plenty of smoke that the powerful back was at least on the Dolphins’ shortlist of candidates.

But worry not, Dolphins fans. Because Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins struck the first blow this weekend. According to a new report from Mike Klis, the Broncos had hopes and aspirations of trading up into the back end of the 1st-round for Jaelan Phillips — the superbly talented pass rusher from the University of Miami.

Phillips comes to Miami after a tremendous season with the Hurricanes in 2020, reminding everyone why he was once one of the most prized recruits in all of high school football. And, thankfully, Phillips will get to say in South Florida, where opportunities to be an impact player are presumably much greater than they would have been in Denver alongside Bradley Chubb and Von Miller on the Broncos’ defense.

So while Denver may or may not have plucked a running back off the Dolphins’ plate early in the second round, Miami is confirmed to have busted up Denver’s big hopes and aspirations to secure a star pass rusher.

Given the number of players Denver selected that could have fit Miami’s style of play this past weekend, it will be interesting to see how these two teams develop from here — and how much they continue to fight one another for talent down the road.

Recommended Stories

  • NFL betting: Money pours in on Denver Broncos amid Aaron Rodgers rumors

    The biggest story of NFL draft weekend is already affecting the betting market.

  • Chiefs believe late-round medical gambles could pay off big

    One of the benefits of having so few holes to fill on a roster that has reached back-to-back Super Bowls: The Kansas City Chiefs were able to use late-round draft picks on high-upside medical gambles. In the fourth round, they took massive defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, whose career at Florida State was interrupted first by hamstring problems and then a significant right leg injury in 2019 that caused him to miss all but three games. In the sixth, the Chiefs took Tennessee offensive linemen Trey Smith, whose impressive on-field resume was tempered by blood clots in his lungs that may have led several other NFL teams to continually pass on him on Saturday.

  • Dolphins’ trade out of 5th-round was ‘too good to pass up’

    Dolphins' trade out of 5th-round was 'too good to pass up'

  • What excites the Miami Dolphins about adding RB Gerrid Doaks?

    What excites the Miami Dolphins about adding RB Gerrid Doaks?

  • The Hooters at Bayside is closed for good. But a Miami sports bar is moving in

    Hooters at Bayside Marketplace has closed for good. But the chicken wings will be back soon. Real soon.

  • NFL rumors: Saints tried to trade above Patriots to draft Mac Jones

    According to former NFL exec Mike Lombardi, the New Orleans Saints tried to trade ahead of the New England Patriots to take Alabama QB Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Kyle Shanahan explains the 49ers’ pick of Trey Lance to Peter King

    Peter King caught up with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to learn how the team settled on picking Trey Lance at No. 3.

  • NFL draft winners and losers: Bears and Pats excel as Steelers and Packers fumble

    Chicago made an aggressive – and impressive move – for the talented Justin Fields while Pittsburgh overreached to take a running back Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, center, poses with team owner Robert Kraft, left, and team president Jonathan Kraft after his selection by the New England Patriots. Photograph: Charles Krupa/AP Winners Chicago Bears: Chicago had the most to shout about after the dust settled in Cleveland. The Bears executed the finest move of the weekend when they traded up to snag Justin Fields at the expense of first- and fifth-round picks this year, and a first- and fourth-rounder in 2022. Aggressive decisions like this are often a desperate reach but getting such an all-round talented quarterback at No 11 feels like an unmitigated steal. Fields being given breathing room to learn while veteran Andy Dalton starts in September points to a very bright future. Indeed, Bears head coach Matt Nagy saw the same blueprint work when he was at the Kansas City Chiefs, and Patrick Mahomes acted as Alex Smith’s back-up in his rookie season. Chicago followed up the Fields pick by addressing their threadbare offensive line in the second round with right tackle Teven Jenkins, who should be an instant starter and will be a much-needed upgrade in Chicago’s run and pass blocking. Finally, the Bears may have pulled off another solid-gold steal when they picked Thomas Graham Jr down in round six. The cornerback opted out in 2020 but his previous three stellar seasons with Oregon point to a sky-high upside. New England Patriots: The scrutiny of Mac Jones’ shrank the moment San Francisco passed on him at No 3. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan might have decided he needed more juice, in the form of Trey Lance, or San Francisco might have never been in the market for Jones at all. But, as Jones tumbled all the way down to 15, all of negativity aimed his way was wiped away. New England are now the proud owners of the most accurate quarterbacks available, a perfect fit for Bill Belichick. Jones has little running ability but he is excellent when working from inside the pocket, and the comparison with Tom Brady is naturally hard to avoid. Obviously Jones is not guaranteed even a sliver of Brady’s success but Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be delighted to be working with a talent who would have fit so easily into his pocket-passing schemes from New England’s glory years. The draft only got better for New England in round two. I had defensive tackle Christian Barmore pegged for the Pats with their first pick, so for him to slide all the way to No 38 was a huge surprise. He was comfortably the best interior lineman going, a consistently fearsome pass rusher for Alabama. Barmore’s small sample size from college, with production against small schools, offers some risk but his athletic ability is undeniable. Barmore is another steal, and New England look set to rise from the mat quickly and be a serious contender in 2021.Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles round off the weekend’s big winners with the eye-catching addition of offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, Asante Samuel Jr at cornerback and a solid third option at receiver in Josh Palmer. Completing the offensive line rebuild for quarterback Justin Herbert may have been a no brainer for the Chargers but the record-breaking rookie’s second season can only be enhanced with Slater, who was a true star in college. He was a true blocking menace, and allowed no sacks and only five pressures in 355 snaps when pass protecting in 2019. Slater is a 300lbs miracle for Herbert, who was hostage to 21 pressures per game in 2020. Samuel Jr is a welcome boost on the other side of the ball for Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, too. Los Angeles’ new-look zonal defense now boasts a cornerback with a forced incompletion rate of over 20% across his career with Florida State. The Chargers’ brutal record of seven one-score losses last season could be reversed with Slater on receiver patrol. Finally, the Chargers should be thrilled by pilfering Palmer with the 77th pick. The receiver’s stock suffered from having poor production but that is more an indictment of his quarterback in Tennessee than anything in his control. Palmer has searing pace, demonstrated when beating new Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II deep last season. He is another new face for Herbert to get excited about, a serious target behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Losers Najee Harris may well turn out to have been a reach as a first-round pick. Photograph: Gary Cosby/USA Today Sports Pittsburgh Steelers: Pittsburgh’s reputation as master draftsmen took a significant dent this year. Yes, the Steelers need a running back, and they may finally have a legitimate successor to Le’Veon Bell in Najee Harris, but he may end up routinely brutalised behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines. A running back in the opening round is a consensus reach, one Pittsburgh should have avoided. James Robinson’s jump from scrapheap to show stopping 1,000 yard season for the Jaguars last season should have been a recent enough example to help avoid an itchy trigger finger. Harris is an excellent pass catcher but not a three-down back, and is the second-worst pick of the draft considering the Steelers’ holes at corner and on the edge as well as o-line. As for the worst pick? Your wooden spoon is in the mail for Alex Leatherwood, Las Vegas.Green Bay Packers: Amari Rodgers meet Aaron Rodgers (hopefully). The Packers finally picked up a pass catcher for their great quarterback but it could be much too little, too late. The reigning MVP’s desire to leave Green Bay was arguably the draft’s biggest story, but whatever happens the waters appear, at minimum, temporarily muddied to the detriment of the team. Should Aaron stay, Amari is an excellent slot receiver and should ease the unceasing workload on Devante Adams’ shoulders. Elsewhere the Packers addressed the need for help at corner and center in round one and two respectively but with head-scratching selections in Eric Stokes and Josh Myers. Better prospects at both positions were available, notably Asante Samuel Jr at cornerback.

  • NHL Power Rankings: Watch out for the Bruins

    In this weeks edition of the NHL Power Rankings the Vegas Golden Knights remain in the top spot but another Stanley Cup contender is sneaking under the radar.

  • WFT fourth-round pick John Bates impressed Ron Rivera with this pre-draft statement

    Rookie tight end John Bates said something during a conversation with Ron Rivera that really stuck with Washington's coach.

  • A Taco Bell competitor debuts their own version of the beloved Mexican Pizza

    Do you miss the Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell? Judging by the emails I get from readers, I think a lot of you are still mourning the loss, deeply. Well, I now can inform you that Del Taco’s got its own version now, called a Crunchtada. It’s not 100% the same—it’s more of a tostada than the Mexican Pizza was (if you remember, that was a double decker concoction that was pre-sliced for you)—but might hit the same notes for you.

  • Celtics legendary center Dave Cowens’ surprising take on modern big men

    Boston Celtics big man luminary shared some surprising opinions about big men in the modern era on a rare and recent podcast appearance.

  • Next Gen Stats tabs Dolphins’ 2021 class as most athletic in 2021

    Next Gen Stats tabs Dolphins' 2021 class as most athletic in 2021

  • More and more in Florida, DeSantis governs from an autocrat’s playbook | Opinion

    He doesn’t want you to vote, doesn’t want you to protest and doesn’t even want you to disagree with him. I’m not describing the leader of a communist country, I’m talking about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

  • Bryce Harper ejected after yet another terrible call by MLB umpires

    MLB umpires just can't seem to get these calls right this season.

  • LeBron James out Monday, could reportedly miss Thursday's game vs. Clippers

    The Lakers' woes continue.

  • Biggest winners from the 2021 NFL draft

    From teams to players to prospects, who came away smiling from the 2021 NFL draft

  • Jets or Giants: Which team is likelier to surpass their 2021-22 win projection? | What Are The Odds?

    Now that the NFL Draft is over, we look ahead to the 2021-22 NFL season and debate whether the Jets or Giants have the better odds to surpass their win total. There's no question the Giants offense has improved with some new additions but will not addressing their offensive line diminish their NFC East chances?

  • Giants' Dave Gettleman talks potential Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson trade

    Giants GM Dave Gettleman talked about a potential trade for Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson.

  • ESPN’s Todd McShay has an interesting choice for the Vikings’ best draft pick

    The Minnesota Vikings are a team that ESPN's Todd McShay really liked in the 2021 NFL draft. McShay is a fan of the North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt pick.