Dolphins make three roster moves ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Bills

The Miami Dolphins had a busy Saturday, as they made three moves for their Week 8 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Miami signed running back Patrick Laird from their practice squad to their active roster and elevated linebacker Vince Biegel and cornerback Jamal Perry for the game.

Laird will likely fill in with Malcolm Brown being placed on injured reserve. The Dolphins had three backs on the practice squad including the newly-signed veteran Duke Johnson, so it was far from a guarantee that Laird would be the one called up. He’ll likely be the third guy mixed in with Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed.

Biegel may be insurance for the Dolphins if Jerome Baker is unable to go, as he is dealing with a knee injury he suffered last week. Biegel originally signed with Miami in 2019 and played in 15 games. Since then, he suffered a torn Achilles that cost him all of 2020, and he was placed on injured reserve this preseason before being released and eventually re-signing on the practice squad in October.

Perry seems like a depth elevation for the secondary who will be missing Jason McCourty and could be without Noah Igbinoghene. Don’t expect him to get a ton of reps this week unless someone goes down.