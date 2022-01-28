Dolphins have three finalists for their head coach opening

Most everyone was surprised when the Miami Dolphins decided to move on from Brian Flores after securing his second winning season in three attempts. Now, the team is reportedly trimming their search for his replacement down from six original candidates to just three finalists, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport made an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday to discuss the openings around the NFL. On the show, he stated that the Dolphins are down to Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as finalists for the position.

On Friday, Rapoport reported that the Dolphins officially put in a second interview request for Daboll that will likely take place early next week. He’s also a finalist for the open job in New York, so there’s a chance that the Giants offer him the job before the interview in Miami even happens.

If the Dolphins are interested in developing Tua Tagovailoa and their offensive side of the ball to live up to the standards the other side has set for them, it makes sense that they’re targeting an offensive-minded head coach. Each coach has their own strengths that would make them a great fit for this organization.

As long as they have a competent defensive coordinator and keep their best players in a Dolphins jersey, fans shouldn’t have much to worry about with that side of the ball.

