Dolphins thrash 49ers 43-17 in total team effort over San Francisco

For anyone who thought this 2020 Miami Dolphins team was just “more of the same”, let this one simmer. The Miami Dolphins have traveled across the country and did not just beat the San Francisco 49ers — they destroyed them. In every facet of the game, the Miami Dolphins were the better football team in Week 5. Miami, who entered the contest as nearly a double digit underdog against San Francisco, enjoyed their second early start in three weeks, matching the same energy and efficiency that the team brought to the field for their last road trip in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But this wasn’t Jacksonville. This was the defending NFC champions, who welcomed back their starting quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo after an absence of several weeks. The Dolphins seemed plenty happy to see Garoppolo — they rattled him repeatedly in the first half, forcing two last interceptions that helped push Miami’s lead to 30-7 in the first half before 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan pulled the plug at halftime. In his place for the second half was backup C.J. Beathard, who fared no better against the Dolphins’ inspired defense.

It seemed as though the return of Byron Jones in the secondary provided a big boost for the Dolphins, who stayed sticky in coverage against all of the 49ers’ pass catchers, including TE George Kittle.

Offensively, Ryan Fitzpatrick channeled much of the same energy he displayed in the 2019 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, lofting vertical tosses down the field and relying on his big bodied pass catchers to win 50/50 balls down the field. And win they did — DeVante Parker, Preston Williams and Mike Gesicki all won big plays down the field and allowed the Dolphins to torch San Francisco down the field.

Just as importantly, the Dolphins had success running the football when they needed to. As Miami pushed their lead in the second half, the team converted into clock-eating mode and was able to successfully churn out first downs on the ground behind the remodeled offensive line effort. Between Matt Breida, Myles Gaskin and the team’s “Wildcat” formation with Lynn Bowden Jr, Miami was efficient to eat the clock and limit San Francisco’s late-game possessions.

From here, the Dolphins make an unexpected return trip home and will face the New York Jets in Week 6 with a chance to move back to .500 next week. But for tonight, the Dolphins will enjoy the sweet fruits of their labor and revel in a 43-17 win over the 49ers.