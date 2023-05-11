Dolphins have the third-farthest distance to travel in 2023

The NFL has announced all of their international games that will be taking place during the 2023 season, and the Miami Dolphins will be involved in one of those contests, as they’ll take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany.

With that, the Dolphins are expected to travel 27,110 miles for their 17 games this upcoming year. That’s the third-most in the NFL behind only the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers despite neither of those teams playing internationally in 2023.

On the other end, the Cincinnati Bengals will travel a league-low 11,942 miles.

While traveling isn’t as bad as it once was, longer flights can still take a toll on the team.

Seahawks will travel 31,600 miles this season, the most in the NFL, per @billsperos. Here’s how much each team will travel prior to the NFL’s full schedule release Thursday. pic.twitter.com/GTz6CU3idh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023

More Dolphins News and Notes!

WATCH: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill vlogs 2023 Pro Bowl week NFL exec: Tua Tagovailoa won't hold up behind Dolphins offensive line Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed takes exception to Tyreek Hill's trash talk

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire