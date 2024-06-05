Dolphins’ Terron Armstead contemplated retirement, but that doesn’t mean 2024 is his last season

MIAMI GARDENS — Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead considered calling it a career earlier this offseason.

But the five-time Pro Bowl blocker who has constantly battled injuries felt he had more left in him when he made the decision to return for a 12th NFL season this March.

“Ultimately, this is where I belong,” Armstead said Wednesday, speaking to reporters for the first time since choosing to play in 2024. “This is where I’m supposed to be. I love what we are as a team. I love our opportunity we have in front of us. We left a lot on the table last year, and it’s time to finish.”

Although he came close to retiring this year, that doesn’t necessarily mean the upcoming season will definitely be his last.

“No idea,” Armstead said. “I enter every season with full commitment, locked in. I don’t try to look past that at all.”

Armstead, who turns 33 in July and reunited with teammates for mandatory minicamp this week, was not around for the team’s voluntary offseason workouts. He doesn’t have to be as an established veteran who has been a Pro Bowl selection each of his two seasons since signing on with the Dolphins as a free agent after nine years and three Pro Bowls with the New Orleans Saints.

Besides, Miami needs him to be healthy come the regular season. Armstead has missed 11 games the past two years with the Dolphins, after he was often injured in New Orleans, as well.

Last year, Armstead was on the injury report for knee, ankle and back ailments as he played in the playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. That after missing time on injured reserve for a knee injury suffered in early October and hurting his right ankle in a joint practice with Houston during the preseason. In 2022, he had four ailments listed on the injury report at once: Toe, pectoral, knee and hip.

“Only thing I can do is control what I can control,” Armstead said of preparing his body for the season. “Nutrition, mobility, flexibility, strengthening. Everything science tells you, and put my best foot forward. I’m going to go out there and play with physicality and violence, and we’re going to roll like that.”

Armstead approaches the new season as he does any year, with a hope to make it his best one yet.

“Definitely, this is going to be my best season,” he said. “Looking forward to having an All-Pro year, locked in, throwing people out the stadium, going crazy. That’s our mindset up front.”

Nowadays, that offseason approach changes. He does exercises in yoga and pilates. He lays off the sprints and gassers he used to run more frequently when he was younger.

This offseason was also a time of self-reflection for Armstead before. He spent ample time with his family before ultimately deciding to play in 2024.

And the Dolphins are happy to have him back. Not only does Armstead anchor the offensive line on the left side, he gives the whole unit and team a veteran presence.

“Great veteran,” said offensive line coach Butch Barry on Wednesday. “Obviously, still can play at an extremely high level and a guy who has leadership skills for the whole team.

“Now you see guys within the unit that he helped kind of mentor and lead, now they’re taking more leadership roles on and mentoring this new group of young players that we have. I think that leadership extends long and wide, and it’s pretty impressive to see.”

The Dolphins drafted a tackle in the second round this April, but Armstead’s return, along with Austin Jackson manning the right tackle spot, puts rookie Patrick Paul in a position where he has no pressure to start unless one of them is injured. Even then, veteran tackle Kendall Lamm is back for another season.

Taking so many measures to make sure his body is prepared for a full season’s slate, Armstead, acknowledging his durability has been his Achilles heel, wishes he had the answer for what could get him to make it through a full season healthy.

“When you learn something, you let me know,” he said.