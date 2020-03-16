Dolphins tender punter Matt Haack at original round

The Dolphins announced Monday they tendered punter Matt Haack at the original-round level.

They also made official linebacker Vince Biegel‘s tender, which was reported Saturday.

Haack originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent in 2017, signing with the Dolphins.

He has played all 48 games with the Dolphins over the past three seasons.

Haack has 239 career punts for 10,684 yards, a 44.7 average, and is the franchise’s all-time career leader with a 40.0 net punting average. In 2019, he threw a touchdown pass to kicker Jason Sanders in the Week 13 victory over the Eagles that was named the NFL’s Bridgestone Play of the Year.

