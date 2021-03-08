Dolphins tender ERFAs Nik Needham, Calvin Munson, and Jamal Perry

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
The Dolphins have moved to retain three exclusive rights free agents, tendering cornerback Nik Needham, linebacker Calvin Munson, and cornerback Jamal Perry.

Needham signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has played 28 games for the club over the last two seasons with 17 starts. He played all 16 games in 2020, starting six, with a pair of interceptions, seven passes defensed, and a sack.

Munson started his career with the Giants in 2017 before moving on to the Patriots the following year. He’s been with Miami since Dec. 2019, playing 18 games for the club. He appeared in all 16 matchups in 2020, playing 49 percent of the team’s special teams snaps.

Perry spent time with the Eagles and Patriots before signing with the Dolphins in 2019. He’s appeared in 27 games over the last two seasons, with seven starts. In 2020, he recorded 26 total tackles and one pass defensed.

Dolphins tender ERFAs Nik Needham, Calvin Munson, and Jamal Perry originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

