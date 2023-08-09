Dolphins teammates see "total package" in rookie RB De'Von Achane

When asked about the possibility of signing running back Dalvin Cook recently, Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said he likes the team's current group of backs.

Third-round pick De'Von Achane is one of those backs. Achane showed off a ton of speed at the Combine, but some wondered if a player his size — 5'9" and 188 pounds — could do all that's asked of him in the NFL.

His teammates don't seem to have that concern. Quarterback Mike White complimented Achane's ability to pass protect after a joint practice with the Falcons and safety Brandon Jones calls Achane the "total package." Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is another one who has been impressed by the rookie.

“I’ve seen him running between tackles and break tackles and stay on his feet and do a lot of amazing stuff this camp,” Waddle said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “I’m like, ‘Man, he’s going to be good.'"

The Dolphins have several other running backs to go with the lingering possibility that Cook could join the group, so it remains to be seen how much Achane will be on the field. If the reviews keep sounding as good as this round, it's a good bet that the rookie will have a big role right away.