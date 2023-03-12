Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki explains what he’s looking for in his next team

Free agency is just days away, and for the first time in his NFL career, it appears like Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki will get a chance to talk to other teams.

The Penn State product was set to hit the market last offseason, but a franchise tag from the Dolphins kept him in South Florida for one more season – the first under head coach Mike McDaniel.

Gesicki didn’t exactly fit the scheme in Miami, recording just 32 receptions for 362 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. So, while McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier have been sure not to shut the door on a Gesicki return in 2023, it probably wouldn’t make sense.

The tight end recently spoke with former NFL quarterback Matt Cassel for The 33rd Team, where he explained exactly what he’s looking for in his next stop.

“There’s definitely a ton of different options,” Gesicki said. “I’d love to go to a scheme that’s willing to utilize me and my talents to the best of my ability. I like to move around in the offense. I can play in the slot, play outside, be attached to the line and attack the middle of the field. Obviously, third-down, red-zone stuff, when I’m matched up against a favorable matchup. I don’t really get too many linebackers but definitely safeties, things like that.

“Just getting some opportunities like that would be great and getting back to doing what I’ve always been able to do is just make plays and force defenses to, kinda, show their hand and what they’re doing and who’s covering who, just make it easier on everybody else.”

Obviously, those aren’t things that happened this last year. He wasn’t allowed to play the role he normally did when Brian Flores was the head coach, and another team will likely realize that and pay him good money to do just that for their organization.

More!

Dolphins free agent preview: What's next for RB Jeff Wilson WATCH: Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill wins USATF 60-meter race 4 TEs the Dolphins should consider signing in free agency

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire