Dolphins TE coach to participate in NFL’s Coach Accelerator

As the NFL is in the midst of their 2023 offseason, the league is preparing for the Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis, Minnesota which is set to be held from May 21-23.

One of the events that the league will be hosting at this meeting will be the Coach Accelerator. As the NFL describes, the Accelerator “aims to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationship.”

The league will host 40 participants who are considered to be potential future head coaches, this includes Miami Dolphins tight ends coach and assistant head coach Jon Embree.

Embree, 57, followed Mike McDaniel to South Florida after they worked together in San Francisco from 2017-21. Prior to that, he had stops with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, the University of Colorado and others.

His time at Colorado (2011-12) was his only head coaching experience, but he’s held assistant head coaching responsibilities for nine years now between his time with UCLA, San Francisco and Miami.

Embree has been noted to have the respect of a number of his former players, including 49ers tight end George Kittle, who credits the coach for his growth in the league.

If Embree gets an opportunity to be a head coach in the NFL one day, it will be a challenge that he’ll certainly be prepared for.

More Dolphins News and Notes!

Dolphins Wire UDFA Player Profile: Oregon S Bennett Williams Dolphins 2023 preseason times, dates announced 3 things to know about new Dolphins OT Isaiah Wynn

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire