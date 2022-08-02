Breaking news:

Nationals trade Juan Soto to Padres in blockbuster

Dolphins tampered with Tom Brady during his Patriots and Bucs tenures

The Miami Dolphins were guilty of tampering in an attempt to add quarterback Tom Brady on multiple occasions and while Brady was on multiple different teams over a four-year span, according to an NFL investigation. The Dolphins will lose a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

The investigation followed coach Brian Flores’ accusations of tampering — and of owner Stephen Ross offering a per-game sum for tanking in hopes of improving the team’s draft position under Flores. The NFL claimed that Ross’ offer of payment was “not intended to be taken seriously.”

The Dolphins met with Brady during his tenure in New England from Aug. 2019 and into the postseason from that 2019 season (and into the 2020 calendar year). Brady then met with Dolphins staffers in 2021 and 2022 with both sides exploring becoming a player-owner with the team.

In the Dolphins’ second attempt to bring aboard Brady, Miami also reached out to Sean Payton’s camp in an attempt to add him as a head coach. The Dolphins made contact with Payton, who was retired, without working through the New Orleans Saints, who had him under contract prior to retirement. Again, that’s tampering.

The NFL’s investigation comes in the wake of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension, with the quarterback facing over 20 accusations of sexual harassment and assault in civil lawsuits.

