Dolphins in talks with Rams to trade for CB Jalen Ramsey

While the start of the new league year is still days away, that hasn’t stopped the Miami Dolphins from looking around to begin upgrading the roster for the 2023 season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are in discussions with the Los Angeles Rams to acquire All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. A deal isn’t completed yet, but it could be done soon.

A trade would likely pair Ramsey with Xavien Howard as a cornerback duo that should strike fear into opposing quarterbacks.

Ramsey, 28, was originally selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars fifth overall in the 2016 draft out of Florida State. He was traded to Los Angeles in the middle of his fourth professional season, on his way to his third straight Pro Bowl.

Since being a member of the Rams, he’s made a Pro Bowl every year and has seen two more All-Pros since his first as a member of the Jaguars in 2017.

Adding Ramsey to a defensive backfield with Howard and Jevon Holland, especially one coached by Vic Fangio, should make Miami’s defense one of the top in the league again in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire