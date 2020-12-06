Dolphins' Tagovailoa set to start against Bengals

The Associated Press
Miami rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is active, and barring a late setback in warmups, he's expected to start Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa missed last week's game at the Jets and has been limited in practice the past two weeks with a sore thumb on his throwing hand.

Ryan Fitzpatrick started last week for Tagovailoa, who is 3-1 as a starter this year.

The Bengals placed defensive end Amani Bledsoe on the reserve-COVID-19 list, and promoted defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie as a COVID-19 replacement.

In Houston, Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez is out after he had surgery Tuesday to remove a cancerous tumor. Texans running back David Johnson is active after missing three games with a concussion.

The Tennessee Titans get wide receiver Adam Humphries back after he missed four straight games with a concussion. The Browns are without cornerback Denzel Ward, and Kevin Johnson will start in his place. The Titans only had to scratch four players with rookie offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson was suspended for this game after Tennessee already had declared him out because of an illness.

The Raiders will be without leading rusher Josh Jacobs (ankle) and safety Johnathan Abram (knee) were sidelined against the winless Jets. Both had already been ruled out Friday for the game.

Las Vegas got defensive end Clelin Ferrell back after he missed two games while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He practiced all week.

Lions running back D'Andre Swift is inactive because of an illness. Swift, the team's second-leading rusher with 331 yards on the ground, was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday.

Detroit receiver Kenny Golladay missed his fifth consecutive game with a hip injury.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and wide receiver Allen Robinson are active for the Bears. Hicks missed last weekend's 41-25 loss at Green Bay with a hamstring injury. Robinson was questionable with a knee injury.

The Jaguars are down starting cornerback Sidney Jones (Achilles) and two linebackers because of hamstring injuries, Kamalei Correa and Dakota Allen as they face the Vikings.

Defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (knee) went on injured reserve. Wide receiver Chris Conley (hip), safety Jarrod Wilson (shoulder) and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) are all active after being listed as questionable.

For the Vikings, rookie defensive end D.J. Wonnum (ankle/back) is out for the first time this season. Tight end Irv Smith Jr. (back) misses his third game out of the last four. Right guard Ezra Cleveland (ankle) returns to the starting lineup from a two-game absence. Backup running back Alexander Mattison is out with an illness.

CINCINNATI-MIAMI

Bengals: K Austin Seibert, C B.J. Finney, G Alex Redmond, G Keaton Sutherland, OT Fred Johnson

Dolphins: RB-WR Malcolm Perry, RB Salvon Ahmed, RB DeAndre Washington, T Adam Pankey, DT Benito Jones

INDIANAPOLIS-HOUSTON

Colts: DE Ben Banogu, T Anthony Castonzo, QB Jacob Eason, LB Bobby Okereke, WR Dezmon Patmon, P Rigoberto Sanchez, S Khari Willis.

Texans: QB Josh McCown, RB C.J. Prosise, T Charlie Heck, G Hjalte Froholdt, WR Isaiah Coulter, DE Nate Orchard, DT Andrew Brown.

CLEVELAND-TENNESSEE

Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, WR KhaDarel Hodge, CB Denzel Ward, RB Dontrell Hilliard, S Tedric Thompson, DE Joe Jackson.

Titans: CB Adoree Jackson, TE Jonnu Smith, DL Larrell Murchison, WR Nick Westbrook.

LAS VEGAS-NEW YORK JETS

Raiders: RB Josh Jacobs, S Johnathan Abram, DE Carl Nassib, CB Isaiah Johnson, G John Simpson, QB Nathan Peterman

Jets: WR Vyncint Smith, OL Cameron Clark, OL Jimmy Murray, TE Ross Travis, QB James Morgan

DETROIT-CHICAGO

Lions: QB David Blough, WR Kenny Golladay, CB Jeff Okudah, RB D'Andre Swift, DL Da'Shawn Hand, DE Austin Bryant.

Bears: RB Artavis Pierce, OL Lachavious Simmons, NT Daniel McCullers, WR Riley Ridley, OLB James Vaughters.

JACKSONVILLE-MINNESOTA

Jaguars: QB Jake Luton, CB Sidney Jones IV, LB Dakota Allen, LB Kamalei Correa, TE Tyler Davis, DE Reggie Gilbert

Vikings: WR Tajae Sharpe, RB Alexander Mattison, S Curtis Riley, CB Dylan Mabin, T Oli Udoh, TE Irv Smith Jr., DE D.J. Wonnum

NEW ORLEANS-ATLANTA

Saints: DE Marcus Davenport, RB Ty Montgomery, CB Janoris Jenkins, WR Deonte Harris, QB Trevor Siemian, CB Grant Haley, TE Garrett Griffin, DT Malcolm Roach

Falcons: RB Qadree Ollison, S Jaylinn Hawkins, CB Tyler Hall, G James Carpenter, DT Deadrin Senat

  • Texas prep player faces assault charge, team out of playoffs

    A Texas high school football player who ran onto the field and blindsided a referee who had ejected him from a game was charged with assault Friday and his team has been taken out of the playoffs. Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School appeared in municipal court after being charged with class A assault, a misdemeanor, according to court administrator Maribel Velasquez. A judge set a $10,000 bond for the 18-year-old Duron, who remained jailed Friday afternoon.

  • Report: Cristie Kerr and caddie taken to hospital after golf cart accident

    Cristie Kerr and her caddie were injured in a "serious" golf cart accident on Friday morning at the Volunteers of America Classic.

  • Jim Harbaugh eyes a potential NFL return

    Before becoming the head coach at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh’s career consisted of four years, and only four years, at each stop on the coaching trail. Four years with the Raiders as an assistant. Four years at the University of San Diego as head coach. Four years at Stanford. Four years with the 49ers. At Michigan, [more]

  • Doc Rivers says he specifically told Sixers front office not to sign his son Austin

    The Sixers did trade for their coach's son-in-law, though.

  • Arizona high school whips out preposterous trick play in final game of the season

    The "Dipsy Do for 2" had the entire defense fooled.

  • Jadeveon Clowney out for season

    Just before the start of the season, multiple teams were trying to acquire defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and when the Titans signed him, it was viewed as a very big move. It hasn’t worked out that way. Clowney has had a disappointing season and is now done for the year after knee surgery, Ian Rapoport [more]

  • Spence beats Garcia, keeps titles in 1st fight since crash

    Errol Spence Jr. skipped a tune-up in his first fight since a car crash that almost derailed his promising career. Spence defended his WBC and IBF welterweight championships, looking sharp in a unanimous decision over Danny Garcia on Saturday night by controlling the pace almost from the start in another defense on his home turf. Judges Steve Weisfeld and Barry Lindenman scored it 116-112, with Tim Cheatham giving Spence a decided 117-111 edge at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL team that has adopted the 2012 U.S. Olympian and rising star.

  • Seahawks try out two quarterbacks and a former quarterback

    The Seahawks have two quarterbacks on the active roster and one on the practice squad. They could be looking for a quarantine quarterback. On Saturday, Seattle tried out J.T. Barrett (pictured), Alex McGough, and Tyree Jackson. Although Jackson is listed as a tight end, he entered the league as a curiously-hyped quarterback who went undrafted [more]

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 13's top running back plays. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Richard Sherman says he’s not likely to return to the 49ers in 2021

    San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman is set to become a free agent in March, and he thinks he’s unlikely to return to the 49ers. Sherman said he would like to stay but thinks the numbers probably won’t work out with the 49ers, who will have a lot of free agents who will need to either [more]

  • Big Ten football misery index: Ohio State worried about test results in December? Huh?

    Big Ten football might be better off with Ohio State missing the Big Ten title game, if its game against Michigan State tells us anything.

  • Report: Pittsburgh Steelers-Washington Football Team won’t air nationally on FOX

    Where will you have to be to get the Steelers-Washington game on a FOX affiliate?

  • Tom Brady has heartfelt message for LeGarrette Blount after RB announces retirement

    Tom Brady responded to former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount's retirement announcement with a thoughtful message.

  • WATCH: Ed Orgeron after 55-17 loss to Alabama

    Watch Ed Orgeron's press conference after Alabama's 55-17 victory over LSU. RelatedGame MVPs from Alabama's win over LSU Post Game Stats: Alabama 55, LSU 17 Saban after 55-17 route over ...

  • Dana White says Yoel Romero is the first of about 60 UFC fighter cuts coming by year’s end

    UFC president Dana White, following Saturday's UFC Vegas 16 in Las Vegas, explained the recent decision to cut top five ranked middleweight Yoel Romero loose from the roster. "Yoel has lost four of his last five. He’s 44 years old," White said. That wasn't the biggest news related to Romero, however, as White indicated that the multiple-time title challenger was just the first of numerous cuts coming by year's end. "It’s not just Yoel. We’re going to go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year. We’re probably going to have 60 cuts before the first of the year," White said. "Our roster is very inflated right now. We’re going to have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. You’re going to see a lot of names going here in the next several weeks." White acknowledged that, while the cuts are necessary to pare down the roster, the UFC is still having one of its best years ever. And this in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. At the UFC Vegas 16 press conference, White also discussed some of the stellar performances of the night and also discussed at length the increasing instances of bouts being canceled because of COVID-19. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Jordan Leavitt’s knockout slam earns UFC Vegas 16 performance bonus

  • Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture today

    Follow all the latest updates from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

  • Ben Roethlisberger listed as questionable ahead of Week 13 game vs. Washington

    Big Ben (hip) was placed on Pittsburgh's injury report on Saturday.

  • Michigan football pessimistic about playing Ohio State game as COVID-19 details emerge

    Michigan Wolverines scheduled to play Ohio State football on Dec. 12. But with more COVID-19 cases expected, there's pessimism the game will happen.

  • Caeleb Dressel eyes 20-second barrier in controversial swimsuit

    Caeleb Dressel could become the first swimmer to break 20 seconds in the 50m freestyle (short course), wearing a now-banned swimsuit.

  • Kendrick Perkins calls Paul George 'cowardly' for Doc Rivers criticism

    Former Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins ripped Paul George for his recent harsh criticism of Doc Rivers.