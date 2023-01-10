Dolphins Super Bowl history: When is the last time Miami made it to, won the Super Bowl?

After finishing 9-8 last season, the Miami Dolphins clinched the final AFC Wild Card spot with an 11-6 win over the New York Jets in Week 18. With new head coach Mike McDaniel leading the charge, the Dolphins hope to win their first Super Bowl since 1973. However, the team faces an uphill battle as the offense, built around 3rd-year QB Tua Tagovailoa–may have to continue to operate without its starter.

Tagovailoa last played on Christmas Day in the team’s Week 16 loss to the Packers and entered concussion protocol–for the second time this season–the following day. His status for the 2023 NFL playoffs, and the status of the other two back up QBs Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson is still unclear.

Super Bowl LVII takes place on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. See below for the Dolphins Super Bowl history as well as additional information on how to watch the big game.

Dolphins total Super Bowl wins

The Miami Dolphins have won the Super Bowl a total of 2 times in their 5 appearances.

Most recent Miami Dolphins Super Bowl appearance

The Miami Dolphins have not made a Super Bowl appearance in 39 years.

Miami Dolphins most recent Super Bowl win

The last time the Miami Dolphins hoisted up the Lombardi Trophy was in 1973 when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 in Super Bowl VIII.

Dolphins Super Bowl history

1984 season: Lost Super Bowl XIX vs. the San Francisco 49ers, 38-16

1982 season: Lost Super Bowl XVII vs. the Washington Redskins, 27-17

1973 season: Won Super Bowl VIII vs. the Minnesota Vikings, 24-7

1972 season: Won Super Bowl VII vs. the Washington Redskins, 14-7

1971 seasons: Lost Super Bowl VI vs. the Dallas Cowboys, 24-3

When : Sunday, February 12, 2023

Where : State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

TV Channel: FOX

Damar Hamlin gets his flowers right on time NFL Week 18 key takeaways: Wild Card matchups lock in Nyheim Hines' kickoff return TD connected to Damar Hamlin

