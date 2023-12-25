Are the Dolphins Super Bowl contenders after beating the Cowboys in Week 16? | Sunday Night Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab react to the Dolphins big win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, including what this means for both teams moving forward. Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

JASON FITZ: I come out of this feeling great about Miami because, to your point, when you start thinking about this Miami defense, they were able to make big plays when they needed them. This Miami defense was able to withstand the greatness of CeeDee Lamb. And I think that's all you can do this year.

Also, Tyreek Hill, you know, I laughed at the broadcast late in the game on a third and 3 that they really needed a conversion. The announcer said, man, this is where Mike McDaniel needs to draw up his best play call. That play call was a pass to Tyreek Hill behind the line of scrimmage, the very play call that never works for your favorite team, whoever your favorite team is, that always results in a loss. Tyreek makes one person miss, and all of a sudden, he's 4 for 10 yards, right?

I also was impressed that Miami was able to instill their dominance late in the game. They were able to run the football, right? Like, there was no doubt what they were trying to do. And they did it. I feel like Miami showed that they're a complete team. I understand we want to make something always about the fact that they haven't beaten good football teams. They did here. And Tua looked good, looked efficient. The weapons looked explosive. Even with Waddle being a shell of himself due to injury, I thought Miami was impressive.

FRANK SCHWAB: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, you talk about Tyreek, and I know the ship has sailed. But I watched that play you're talking about and said, that's an MVP play. Because--

JASON FITZ: Said the same thing, same thing.

FRANK SCHWAB: --in the-- yeah, everybody in the stadium knows, hey, that number 10 who's going back and forth in motion, he's getting the ball. Like, stop him. And you can't. He picked up not just the, I think, three yards they needed, but he picked up about 10 more. And it was just like, that's what happens when you have the most unstoppable player on the field.

I agree with you, Dolphins looked really good. And not just the way they look, but, you know, the Bills are right there. And I think everybody in the NFL knows that they're just waiting one time, that all the Dolphins had to do is stumble against the Cowboys or the Ravens and the Bills are going to be playing for the division title in week 18. And that's not something the Dolphins really want a part of. The Bills are-- I guess they didn't look great on Saturday night. But we all know the Bills are a very, very talented team. They can go in there and win, or at least give them a good game.

The Dolphins want to wrap this up. And for them to come up big, get that win-- you know, the Bills are sitting at home sharing their butts off for the Dallas Cowboys. And the Dolphins, under that pressure, came through when it mattered most. Very, very impressive. It showed a lot about this team and where it could go. I mean, this is the type of, you know, championship medal that you like to see from the Miami Dolphins. And they surely showed it.