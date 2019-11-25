Dolphins sticking with Kalen Ballage as starting running back

The Dolphins rushing offense has not been good this season, but the team isn’t ready to change their starting running back.

Head coach Brian Flores said at a Monday press conference that Kalen Ballage will remain the team’s starter. Ballage has run for 65 yards on 36 carries since moving into the starting lineup in Week 10 and had seven carries for 13 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Browns.

Patrick Laird played 23 snaps to Ballage’s 24 on Sunday and had three carries for 20 yards. The Dolphins’ leading rusher was quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who had 45 yards on five rushes.

The Dolphins posted 92 total rushing yards on the day, which was actually their second best total of the season. The Dolphins are only averaging 63.2 rushing yards per game and ESPN notes that would be the lowest total for a team since the 1946 Detroit Lions averaged 42.5 yards per game.