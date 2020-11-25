Dolphins stick with Tua Tagovailoa as starting quarterback at Jets

Tua Tagovailoa Ryan Fitzpatrick

The Dolphins benched rookie Tua Tagovailoa for veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick with roughly 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 20-13 loss at the Denver Broncos, but head coach Brian Flores insists that Miami is not making a full quarterback change entering Week 12.

Ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. game at the Jets, Flores provided an update on Tagovailoa.

"He's been fine," Flores said of Tagovailoa. "I think it's a little bit of adversity. That's never hurt anyone. He's fine. We had our normal Tuesday meeting yesterday for the Jets and no issues."



Wednesday's injury report listed Tagovailoa as limited with a left (throwing) thumb issue. Mentally, the 2020 NFL Draft's No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama insisted his comfort level has not changed.

"I would say my confidence level, as a person, it never varies -- it stays the same to me," Tagovailoa said Wednesday, three days removed from completing 11 of 20 passes (55.0 percent) for 83 yards and one touchdown Sunday when he suffered a first-career NFL loss through four games as the Dolphins' starter. "Like I said, with whatever happened in the Broncos game, it was really for the benefit of the team.

"… But for me, there's no looking behind me or to the left or to the right. It's what I can do to help our guys be successful. We have another week and another opportunity to do that."

Fitzpatrick, who began the 2020 season as a second-year Dolphins starter before Miami (6-4) made a change at the position entering Week 7, completed 12 of 18 passes (66.7 percent) for 117 yards and one interception.

Tagovailoa made his NFL debut Oct. 18 when he appeared late in the fourth quarter of a 24-0 win over the Jets (0-10), attempting and completing a couple passes for nine yards.

In the time since then, Tagovailoa has gone 3-1 as a starter, completing 58 of 95 passes (61.1 percent) for 593 yards and six touchdowns to zero interceptions through four starts.

"It's a combination," offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said Tuesday when asked about Miami's struggles on offense against Denver (4-6). "Sometimes it's protection, sometimes it's holding the ball too long, sometimes it's guys not getting open. I have to do a better job of calling plays where he doesn't have to hold it."