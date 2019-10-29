Adam Gase and the Jets weren't pleased by ESPN airing Sam Darnold's "seeing ghost" remark vs. the Patriots in Week 7, and it looks like the incident has had a ripple effect on the rest of the league.

Both the Steelers and Dolphins declined to be "mic'd up" on ESPN's "Monday Night Football," according to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal.

ESPN to SBJ Media newsletter: "'The Monday Night Mic'd' segment won't be part of the Dolphins-Steelers game. We approached both teams but they declined. We are already pursuing options for next week's game." 🔒https://t.co/McqWuyNsfs🔒 pic.twitter.com/hN7grxJAGi — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) October 28, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It doesn't come as much of a surprise that teams have become more cautious about wearing microphones following the Darnold incident. The Jets quarterback has been trolled by opposing players and even mascots since admitting to "seeing ghosts" vs. the "Boogymen" Pats defense.

Pittsburgh and Miami clearly want nothing to do with the risk of being exposed like that on national television, and we should expect more teams to follow suit. For ESPN, that's a tough break as the "mic'd up" segment is an integral part of their "Monday Night Football" broadcast.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Dolphins, Steelers decline to be mic'd up on ESPN after Sam Darnold incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston