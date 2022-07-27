Dolphins’ stats to remember as 2022 training camp begins

The Miami Dolphins officially open their training camp, and Wednesday was packed with early action starting with a fun-filled media session that included a group selfie, believe it or not.

#Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel takes a group selfie with the media before the first practice. pic.twitter.com/9mkKFqCtKw — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 27, 2022

Coach Mike McDaniel has started his tenure and opened his first camp, and showed the hospitable ways of the Dolphins franchise by participating in a group photo with him and the South Florida press, reminiscent of that Oscar’s selfie from a few years back.

Nevertheless, football is here, and before truly looking ahead to the 2022 season, let’s close the books on some numbers and accomplishments from the Dolphins last season, as well as some historical numbers.

Dating back to the 2020 season, the Dolphins have gone 11-4 in their past 15 games at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami has had consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2002-03.

They finished 9-8 in 2021 following a 10-6 season in 2020.

Jevon Holland finished his first NFL season ninth among NFL rookies in tackles (68) and was the only AFC player to have multiple sacks, interceptions and fumble recoveries.

Liam Eichenberg was one of just 10 rookie offensive linemen in the NFL to start at least 16 games last season. Of those 10, he was one of three to start games at multiple positions.

For the 2022 season, just one of Miami’s five opponents coming to Hard Rock Stadium had a winning road record in 2021.

Green Bay Packers: 5-4

Cleveland Browns: 2-6

Pittsburgh Steelers: 3-5

Minnesota Vikings: 3-6

Houston Texans: 26

AFC East 2021 road records:

New England Patriots: 6-2

Buffalo Bills: 5-3

New York Jets: 1-7

Story continues

The Dolphins will enter this season as winners of eight of their last nine games overall and six straight at home. That’s the longest home winning streak for Miami since Dec. 2, 2001, through Oct. 6, 2002.

Mike Gesicki is among the most decorated tight ends in Dolphins history. He ranks third in receptions (199) and yardage (2,255), and he’s tied for eighth in touchdowns (13). Entering 2022, he’s just one reception shy of 200 career catches. His reception and yardage totals have increased in each of his four NFL seasons.

Gesicki finished 2021 as a top two tight end in fourth-quarter production. He was first in fourth-quarter yards for tight ends with 324, ahead of Travis Kelce. Mark Andrews led tight ends with 28 fourth-quarter receptions. Gesicki was second with 26.

Christian Wilkins and Cameron Heyward finished 2021 with the most tackles by a defensive lineman in a season since 2013, as they both had 89.

Heyward is on a five-year Pro Bowl streak and has three All-Pros to his credit. Wilkins is in good company, as the 2019 first-round pick heads into his fourth year.

Wilkins was four tackles away from tying Miami’s defensive lineman record for tackles in a season set by Jeff Cross, who had 93 in 1993.

Miami had 48 sacks in 2021, which was just one short of the team record of 49, a mark set back in 1983 and tied in 2005.

The total was tied for fifth-most in the NFL in 2021, and Miami had 14 different players record at least a half-sack. Six players had at least four, and five of those six were originally drafted by the Dolphins.

The Miami defense returns in its entirety in 2022. In 2021, they led the NFL in passes defensed (88), ranked second in quarterback hits (121) and were fifth in sacks (48).

1

1