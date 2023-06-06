Dolphins starting center Connor Williams skipping mandatory minicamp

MIAMI GARDENS — Dolphins starting center Connor Williams is not participating in mandatory minicamp on Tuesday as he seeks a new contract.

Williams has a cap hit of $8.375 million this season so it seems obvious he'd like long-term security.

Williams, 26, had a successful transition from guard to center last season.

Without Williams, Dolphins centers include Dan Feeney and Alama Uluave.

Guard Liam Eichenberg said he's taken some snaps at center.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"We've been in direct communication," Miami coach Mike McDaniel said of Williams, adding, "but I have 89 guys that are here that I would love to talk about."

How George Kittle helped Dolphins tight end Tyler Kroft

New Dolphins OL Cedric Ogbuehi: I feel most comfortable at RT

How Tua Tagovailoa’s helmet cam helps the Dolphins

Williams would be subject to fines for his absence.

"No, it's not excused," McDaniel said. "But again, we've been in communication, so not worrying about it."

McDaniel does understand the nature of football business.

"I try to understand every player's perspective," McDaniel said. "I think that's part of my job is to be empathetic and to best come to a solution. So there's a bunch of things that come up. A bunch of stuff that has come up this offseason. That came up last offseason. That will come up next offseason. So that's always something that you're juggling and working with players."

Jun 2, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Connor Williams (58) talks to reporters after minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL's highest-paid center is Jason Kelce at $14.25 million per season.

Advertisement

A contract of two to four years for $6- to $10 million per season might seem realistic.

Bills center Mitch Morse has a 2-year, $19.5 million deal, which is $9.75 per season.

Williams was the fourth-graded center in the NFL in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.

Noteworthy

Mike McDaniel says Jaelan Phillips is practicing better than he ever has before. McDaniel says he has seen significant improvement from edge rushers in footwork, hand work and disruption this spring... McDaniel said Erik Ezukanma has made a big jump in knowledge of Miami's offense... McDaniel on the Miami Heat: "I'm not going to be against them."

Advertisement

Joe Schad is a journalist covering the Miami Dolphins and the NFL at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at.jschad@pbpost.com and follow him on Instagram and Twitter @schadjoe. Sign up for Joe's free weekly Dolphins Pulse Newsletter. Help support our work by subscribing today

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Miami Dolphins center Connor Williams has only one year left on his contract