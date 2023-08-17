Will Dolphins starters play in second preseason game? Coach mum; no setbacks in Brandon Jones’ recovery

HOUSTON — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has not yet decided whether his starters will play in Saturday’s second of three preseason games at the Houston Texans.

“Loosely, I would expect players to play in the game,” McDaniel said ahead of Thursday’s joint practice with the Texans. “I think I’ll be able to make some of those decisions this afternoon regarding who, what, when and why.

“But, case in point, what if two guys exceed expectations in their recovery process in their live action today? That changes things. What if we have the worst system of hydration known to man and 14 guys cramp? You have to be loosely versatile.”

McDaniel did say he would give starters more work at Thursday’s second joint session.

He was asked if he would feel comfortable without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa playing in a preseason game.

“I would probably hesitate to say that,” McDaniel said. “I would expect to see him in the preseason. However, you know me. I’m a wild card.

“I do think game reps are valuable depending on where you’re at in your journey through preseason, setting up the regular season. I would expect him to play. How much and when will be determined after (Thursday) for this next preseason game and will probably be around the same time for Jacksonville, as well.”

In last Friday’s preseason opener, 32 Dolphins did not play, many of them starters who have their role on the team solidified.

After Saturday against the Texans, the Dolphins wrap up the preseason at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 26. Last preseason, McDaniel had Tagovailoa play in the last two exhibition weeks.

No setbacks for Brandon Jones

Dolphins safety Brandon Jones hasn’t been seen participating in practices since the first joint session against the Atlanta Falcons last week, when he got about a dozen team reps in a red, non-contact jersey.

This offseason, he rehabbed his torn ACL in a knee that cut his 2022 season short.

“The good news is there has been no setbacks, in terms of his surgically repaired knee. That’s all clear,” McDaniel said. “What happens often, as guys are coming back, is the stress that you put on your body, there can be a lingering bump or bruise. Not serious, but something we’re trying to make sure doesn’t get worse unrelated to his knee.

“We’ve kept our eye on Brandon because we protect people from themselves, and he’s as hard a worker that exists on this team.”

This story will be updated.