Dolphins to start Skylar Thompson vs. Jets

With two quarterbacks dealing with injuries, head coach Mike McDaniel officially declared a starter for the Week 18 matchup with the New York Jets.

Miami will turn to seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson for his second start of the season in a battle with Joe Flacco.

Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins’ normal starter, remains in concussion protocol and hasn’t practiced. Teddy Bridgewater, who has been the team’s backup, is still dealing with a dislocated pinkie on his throwing finger. It’s unclear whether or not Bridgewater will be available for backup duty. However, it seems likely that newly-signed Mike Glennon will get an elevation to the active roster from the practice squad.

In Thompson’s lone start this season, a Week 6 contest against the Minnesota Vikings, he completed seven of his 13 pass attempts for 89 yards before leaving the game with an injury.

Going against a Jets defense that has been impressive during stretches of the year, combined with the pressure of a playoff berth on his shoulders, Thompson has a lot to think about this week. His coaches and teammates just have to make sure he’s in the best position to succeed.

List

The 46 contracts that account for Dolphins' $18.4 million in dead cap

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire