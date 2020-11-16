Dolphins start fast, finish strong in 29-21 win over Chargers

The Miami Dolphins didn’t waste much time this afternoon setting the tone in their Week 10 clash with the Los Angeles Chargers. Miami was able to create some early heat on rookie quarterback Justin Herbert before blocking the Chargers’ punt and scoring on the subsequent play to create an early 7-0 lead for the Dolphins. By the time Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa touched the field, the Chargers had held the ball twice — and by the time Tagovailoa’s first possession was finished, Miami led 14-0.

And while the game appeared to be on its way to pulling quickly away from the Chargers, Dolphins center Ted Karras’ snap to an under center Tagovailoa came up short of the rookie’s hands — and what looked to be a 21-0 lead for the Dolphins was cut to 14-7 after an 11-play Chargers drive ended with Herbert plunging into the end zone with five minutes remaining in the first half.

Momentum seemed to favor the Chargers into the early portions of the second half — another 11-play drive for the Chargers cut the lead to just 17-14 for Miami midway through the third quarter. But the Dolphins’ closing performance mirrored the first quarter; Miami was able to find some rhythm running the football courtesy of a super effort from rookie running back Salvon Ahmed and some persistent play-calling from offensive coordinator Chan Gailey. Did the Dolphins’ offense get frustratingly committed to the run and conservative at times?

Yes. Absolutely. But on the same hand, the Dolphins are committed to walking the tight rope between not putting too much on the plate of their rookie quarterback and allowing him to create plays with his savvy eye for the game. It’s working, too. The Dolphins are now 3-0 with Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback and while they’re playing games close to the vest, that’s also how this team is currently best constructed to compete.

WR/KR Jakeem Grant’s role is undeniable as he continues to boost the field position. CB Xavien Howard hawked another interception against Herbert, baiting him in Cover-3 and wisely playing the sticks on 3rd-and-long. LB Kyle Van Noy showed the kind of toughness you’d expect from a team leader after suffering a hip injury in the first half — only to return to the field and help Miami find the clamps in the second half. And if not for a garbage-time touchdown with 2-minutes remaining, Miami would have won by an even more convincing margin.

This is the blueprint the Dolphins like: start fast, play smart and smother you late on defense. And considering that the Dolphins aren’t necessarily well constructed yet to close out games late, that’s a scary thought for the future. But in the meantime, the Dolphins will continue to bank on their mental toughness, discipline, and the secret sauce this coaching staff seems to cook up each and every week for the key handful of game-breaking plays that are all falling in their favor.

Next week? The Denver Broncos. But for now, cherish yet another win, Dolphins fans. The team now has one more than they had in all of 2019 and is off to their best 9-game start since 2001.