Dolphins star WR Tyreek Hill wants more money and McDaniel gets that; five draft picks signed

MIAMI GARDENS — As the Miami Dolphins began their three-day mandatory minicamp Tuesday, coach Mike McDaniel addressed the standing of Tyreek Hill as the star wide receiver seeks more money this offseason.

Hill was in the building Tuesday, along with every other Dolphins player, as McDaniel noted 100 percent attendance for the mandatory sessions that followed voluntary organized team activities, which had several key veterans absent.

“I saw a very happy Tyreek Hill here today, face-to-face,” McDaniel said.

Hill was the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver two years ago, at the time of his trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Dolphins, but a number of contracts at the position have surpassed his now. One of which was Justin Jefferson’s monster deal with the Minnesota Vikings, signed Monday.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was on WSVN Sunday night, saying he and Hill are in contact with the team about an adjusted deal and that Hill wants to retire with the Dolphins.

“He’s a big part of what we’re doing,” McDaniel said Tuesday. “Tyreek wants that. He’s made that explicit. I want that.”

Hill might be limited in his practice activity, as McDaniel said the team has to measure his work in drills. He is expected to work out on the side instead of participating in team portions of practice.

McDaniel was asked why Hill’s contract had not yet been adjusted or restructured, and he declined to answer, keeping the focus on football drills Tuesday.

Miami’s No. 2 wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, already earned his extension Thursday, adding three years to his deal to keep him with the team through 2028. Going into his fourth season, he is only expected to expand on three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start his career.

“He’s continuing to develop, which is great news for the Miami Dolphins,” McDaniel said. “I think he’s a big-time player that is hungry.”

McDaniel started the Tuesday presser by acknowledging that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is also with the team for the start of minicamp, after he had some sporadic absences during voluntary sessions.

Tagovailoa, though, may not participate in all team portions of drills as he continues to have contract negotiations with the front office.

Dolphins sign rookies

The Dolphins announced Tuesday morning they signed five of their seven draft picks: Running back Jaylen Wright, outside linebacker Mohamed Kamara, wide receivers Malik and Tahj Washington and safety Patrick McMorris.

Miami’s two highest-drafted players remain unsigned: Edge rusher Chop Robinson and tackle Patrick Paul.

This story will be updated.