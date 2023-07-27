Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field after grabbing knee

MIAMI GARDENS — Newly acquired Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey was carted off the practice field at the team’s second practice of training camp Thursday.

After a rep in team drills, Ramsey limped to the sideline, clutched at his left knee and went down to the ground.

He was attended to by trainers, and a cart was brought onto the field to transport him inside the team’s facilities as practice wrapped up. Ramsey was helped up as the cart arrived for him, but he was cautious to take any steps and hopped onto the vehicle using his right leg.

The extent or diagnosis of Ramsey’s injury is unknown. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is scheduled to hold a press conference Friday morning ahead of the team’s third practice.

Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro, was acquired this offseason in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams to fortify Miami’s secondary and potentially create a top cornerback tandem with four-time Pro Bowler Xavien Howard.

This story will be updated.