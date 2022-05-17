Dolphins’ speed on display: Highlights, notes from first open practice under Mike McDaniel

Ten notes from the first of five Dolphins offseason practices open to reporters in May and June, before training camp opens in late July:

▪ The speed we’ve all been hearing about? It’s both real and spectacular.

Tyreek Hill converted three short-to-intermediate throws (one from Tua Tagovailoa, two from Teddy Bridgewater) into substantial gains in 11-on-11 work.

Jaylen Waddle streaked free down the middle of the field for a handful of catches.

And the Dolphins were practicing without two of their speedy new running backs: Chase Edmonds (rest day) and Raheem Mostert (continues working back from his Week 1 knee injury last year).

Linebacker Jerome Baker has seen enough to know this: “They’re fast, the offense in general. Fast, explosive. It’s going to be exciting for us. It gives defenses more problems. When you give defenses more problems, it’s hard to really [stop everything]. I’m excited. It’s going to be fun.”

Dolphins receiver River Cracraft, who played with Pro Bowl receiver Deebo Samuel in San Francisco, said of Hill: “Tyreek is no doubt the fastest dude I’ve ever seen play. I’ve been around some very elite players, and I pride myself on work ethic.

“To see somebody who’s at an elite level, who has the same work ethic as I can remember coming in as an undrafted guy, it shows a lot about who they are.

“That’s what he brings to the table — hard work and effort along with elite athleticism. You put the two together and that’s why he’s had success.”

Beyond his speed, Hill is “bringing that winning culture, going hard every play,” Baker said.

Coach Mike McDaniel said he’s fine with it if Hill and Waddle want to race each other, but he won’t ask them to do it.

▪ Tagovailoa’s arm seems stronger. One pass in particular — a dart to Hill — went for a 50-yard TD in individual drills.

The longest play of the day — an 80-yard TD reception by Preston Williams — came on a ball that traveled about 35 air yards, from Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins were without top cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

McDaniel advised reporters before Tuesday’s OTA that some veterans would be rested some days, because scientific analysis suggests that’s the right move preparing for the season.

The Dolphins gave a lot of defensive work to backup defensive backs, including safety Keion Crossen, a special teams ace who played just 2 percent of the Giants’ defensive snaps last season.

▪ Dolphins May/June rules don’t permit reporters to say who played with the first team — and what players lined up at what positions — but nothing has changed from my reporting weeks ago and Matt Applebaum’s comments Friday:

The Dolphins are trying to decide whether to play Connor Williams at left guard or center. If Williams plays center, that opens a potential opportunity for Liam Eichenberg at left guard.

Eichenberg, who ended last season as the starting left tackle, said he’s comfortable at guard and happy to play wherever he’s asked.

Eichenberg has been consulting 49ers tackle Mike McGlinchey, who played under McDaniel in San Francisco.

“This offense does well for offensive linemen,” Eichenberg said. “The scheme is different.

“We didn’t do a lot of wide zone last year. It was mostly inside zone. My buddy in San Fran, McGlinchey, loves it. Just got to run off the ball, that’s the biggest emphasis [with offensive linemen in this system]. It’s not about guessing or hesitating; it’s run off the ball. Just deal with the outcome.”

Eichenberg said McDaniel “said he believes in us. And that’s all I can ask for. He’s a good dude and obviously believes in us.”

With left tackle Terron Armstead getting a rest day, it was good to see Larnel Coleman get some action after spending his rookie season on injured reserve. After practice, Armstead assisted young offensive linemen, including Robert Jones.

▪ Myles Gaskin had a couple of nice runs up the middle for substantial gains. With Edmonds and Mostert sidelined — and Sony Michel having just joined the team recently — Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed got a lot of work, along with Gerrid Doaks and South Carolina rookie ZaQuandre White, who had two good runs.

▪ Noah Igbinoghene had a nice breakup of a slightly high pass from Tagovailoa, on a pass intended for Waddle.

Igbinoghene appreciates being coached by former Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerbacks Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain.

“They played the position at a high level and great teachers as well,” Igbinoghene said. “I’m blessed to be able to learn from them.”

He said “being able to go against [Hill and Waddle] is a blessing.”

▪ Quick stuff: Speed is prioritized at every position: Even offensive and defensive linemen ran sprints during practice… Tight end Mike Gesicki was involved, as usual, catching multiple intermediate passes… The best practice performer of the previous day gets to pick the music played at practice the next day. So Jaelan Phillips picked the music Tuesday, which included plenty of Kanye West.

▪ Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins had would-be sacks. (There was obviously no tackling.) The pass protection was shaky at times during 20 or so minutes of 11 on 11 work.

▪ Cracraft, who appeared in six games for the 49ers last season, said McDaniel is a “super genius. He’s smarter than everyone else. No offense to everybody out there. He’s a player’s coach. He acts like one of us in the sense that you can talk to him. He’s never going to big time you.”

▪ A couple of observations from Baker: He said rookie linebacker Channing Tindall’s speed is evident: “He’s got a lot of things to improve on [but] he definitely has got some speed and explosiveness. He will definitely be a great player in this league.”...

Baker said new edge rusher Melvin Ingram, who hasn’t yet signed but intends to do so, is “a playmaker, high motor. He’s a veteran. We are all going to learn from him.”

▪ Baker, on the defense mostly returning intact, including coordinator Josh Boyer and several position coaches: “I’m definitely happy. Me personally, always had different linebacker coaches and coordinators. It’s a good thing. You know what to expect and knowledge to build off it.”