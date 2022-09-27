Dolphins soar to new heights in Touchdown Wire power rankings

After their hard-fought victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins have gone 3-0 in their first three weeks, and they’re getting a lot of love from the national media.

Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane has been producing weekly NFL power rankings, and after having the Dolphins start the season at No. 20, Miami has crawled all the way to the top spot heading into Week 4.

Here’s what Lane wrote about the Dolphins after their gritty victory:

“The quality of the opponents for Miami has been strong through the first three weeks. They beat a ghost from the past 20 years in Week 1, overcame an extremely explosive offense in Week 2, and took down one of the favorites in the AFC, let alone their own division. It may be September, but the Dolphins are showing they may be for real. As with every team, the question will become how they handle the attrition of a 17-game slate. As September ends, it is hard to argue against the Dolphins’ greatness.”

Miami is receiving a ton of respect from Lane here, as they’re one of two undefeated teams left in the NFL. Considering how close their game last week was, it wouldn’t be blasphemous to still have a team like the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills ahead of them. However, the Dolphins now sit atop the league, according to Touchdown Wire, and are set for a big primetime matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.

