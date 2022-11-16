Dolphins take small step forward in Week 11 power rankings

The Miami Dolphins easily defeated the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, earning their seventh win of the season, mostly due to Tua Tagovailoa and company putting up impressive performances week after week.

Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane has been producing weekly NFL power rankings, and after the Dolphins had fallen as low as No. 19 after losing for the third time in as many weeks, Miami has found their way back up to seventh.

Here’s what Lane wrote about Mike McDaniel’s squad:

“Miami is on a whole other level when they have Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup. They are a threat to score anytime they touch the football, which has made the AFC East one of the top divisions in the league in 2022. Miami has not won the division since 2008.”

The only teams ahead of the Dolphins, at this point, are the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings. Miami has beaten Buffalo and Baltimore and lost to Minnesota, however, the defeat came without Tagovailoa.

List

Free agent kickers the Dolphins could sign to their practice squad

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire