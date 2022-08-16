Dolphins make slew of roster moves to get down to 85 players

On Tuesday, all 32 teams have to get their roster down from 90 players to 85 by the 4 p.m. deadline, and the Miami Dolphins did so early on Tuesday despite adding players on Monday.

To get down to 85 players, the Dolphins announced that they waived center Cole Banwart, wide receiver DeVonte Dedmon and defensive lineman Jordan Williams. They also placed tight end Adam Shaheen on injured reserve and waived/injured cornerback Tino Ellis.

Banwart was a longshot to make the team with Adam Pankey getting more opportunities than him as the third center.

Dedmon was brought in mostly for his return abilities, but Lynn Bowden Jr. and Preston Williams did that during the preseason game, and Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have solid resumes in that area.

Williams only got 10 snaps on Saturday, and other defensive linemen proved more than he did with their opportunities.

Shaheen is in the last year of his deal and was traded to the Houston Texans, but a knee injury stopped the trade from going through. It’s interesting that they’re keeping him on injured reserve rather than flat out releasing him.

Ellis was waived, but with an injury designation, so if he goes unclaimed he’ll revert back to Miami’s injured reserve. He went down during the preseason opener.

