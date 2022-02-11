Dolphins make a slew of moves as their new coaching staff takes form

On the same day that the Miami Dolphins introduced new head coach Mike McDaniel to the fanbase and media, the team has stayed busy to surround him with the right coaching staff.

According to Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Dolphins have fired defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander. Alexander has been with Miami for the last two seasons, as he received credit for the emergence of Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones. The 37-year-old recently interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their open defensive coordinator position, but it has since been filled.

Alexander isn’t the only coach moving on from Miami Gardens, however, as co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach George Godsey was hired by the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. This move was expected with McDaniel coming in to run his own system and former San Francisco 49ers tight ends coach Jon Embree joining in the same capacity.

There has also been a coach added to the staff that Dolphins fans will be familiar with. According to Armando Salguero of Outkick, Miami is bringing in Wes Welker to be the team’s wide receivers coach. Welker played for the Dolphins from 2004 to 2006 before breaking out in New England. He’s spent the last two seasons as San Francisco’s wide receivers coach.

In addition, the Dolphins are interviewing New Orleans Saints wide receivers coach/offensive assistant Curtis Johnson to be their offensive coordinator, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Johnson has been with the Saints for five years, serving mainly as a senior offensive assistant, but he was once the head coach of Tulane.

The 60-year-old is the second coach to reportedly receive an interview for Miami’s offensive coordinator position, as Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London will also be considered.

