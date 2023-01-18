Dolphins slated to make their first pick at 52nd overall in 2023 NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins were supposed to be heading into the 2023 NFL draft with two first-round picks, however, after their elimination from the postseason, they currently have none.

Miami forfeited the first of their Day 1 selections (No. 21) due to the tampering case involving Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. They then traded their second first-round pick (No. 29) to the Denver Broncos at the league’s trade deadline in a package that landed them linebacker Bradley Chubb.

With that being said, the Dolphins won’t make their first pick until the second day of the draft, and it will be No. 52 (which is really No. 51 without, considering the forfeited pick).

General manager Chris Grier is no stranger to draft trades, so it’s no guarantee that Miami makes their first selection with this pick, but, if they do, they can still acquire a player who’s ready to make an impact in their rookie season.

