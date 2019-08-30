Dolphins sit Josh Rosen in preseason finale

The Dolphins gave a strong hint that Ryan Fitzpatrick wouldn’t be playing on Thursday night when they had him do conditioning work on the field well before the game, but it looked like Josh Rosen would play as he was in uniform and warming up with the team ahead of the game.

Rosen’s uniform won’t need a tumble in the washing machine after the game is over, though. Jake Rudock got the start at quarterback against the Saints.

With neither Fitzpatrick nor Rosen playing Thursday, it would seem the Dolphins have seen enough to make their call about a starter for Week One. Head coach Brian Flores said this week that the decision could go either way, but multiple reporters on the Dolphins beat believe that Fitzpatrick is going to get the nod.

Given Fitzpatrick’s history and the makeup of the offensive line, Rosen seems likely to see starts as well before the year is out.