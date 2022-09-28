Dolphins signing WR River Cracraft to active roster

The Miami Dolphins have rostered wide receiver River Cracraft on their practice squad for the first three weeks of the season, but with him being elevated in every game so far, Miami is being forced to make a decision.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Dolphins are signing Cracraft to their active roster. They’ve had a spot open since right tackle Austin Jackson was placed on injured reserve after Week 1.

To this point, Cracraft has been on the field for 20% of Miami’s offensive plays, recording two receptions for 13 yards and two touchdowns. That’s efficiency.

The Dolphins will have to make decisions going forward with Jackson and Byron Jones potentially returning in the coming weeks, so Cracraft’s spot is far from guaranteed. However, if they want him to play, he’ll have to be on the active roster.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire