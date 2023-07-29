Dolphins signing veteran CB Eli Apple to fill in for Jalen Ramsey, per reports

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly found a replacement for All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

Miami is signing veteran cornerback Eli Apple, according to Sun Sentinel Dolphins beat reporter David Furones. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that the former No. 10 overall pick will sign a one-year contract.

Ramsey was carted to the locker room Thursday after injuring his left knee in training camp practice while covering star receiver Tyreek Hill. He underwent surgery and could miss up to half the season.

Apple is entering his eighth year in the league after being drafted by the New York Giants in 2016 and spending time with the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and, most recently, the Cincinnati Bengals.

As a member of the Bengals, he started a rivalry with Hill that dates back to the 2021 season's AFC championship game, when the receiver was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. The two have since traded jabs on social media and in interviews.

Hill commented on the news of the Dolphins' new addition, posting on Twitter with a smiley face emoji, "Monday practice gone be fun."

🥹 Monday practice gone be fun https://t.co/UpsL3FzGAB — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 29, 2023

Apple has 335 career tackles and five interceptions, two of which came in 2021, his first season with the Bengals. He has made 10 playoff starts, including playing in Super Bowl 56.

