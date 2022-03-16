Dolphins are re-signing S Sheldrick Redwine

The Miami Dolphins are just hours away from the start of the new league year, and the official start of the NFL’s free agency period.

While they’ve been busy in recent days agreeing to deals during the legal tampering period, they’ve also done a lot of work retaining their own free agents that were set to hit the market.

Now, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they’ve kept another one, as safety Sheldrick Redwine is re-signing with the Dolphins.

